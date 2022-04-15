Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never, external

I’m in a good deal of shock. I did not see this coming and I don’t understand what’s happened here.

If the board are saying Sean Dyche was not going to keep us up this season so they want another manager to give us the best chance of surviving, then the timescale is madness. You don’t make that decision with eight games to go, you make that decision at Christmas. I think there is some legitimate questioning of the board here.

Now if that’s not true and actually they've got one eye on the Championship next season and are looking to build a new side, with a different manager and a new direction ready to come back next season, then I think probably I’m OK with that decision. It did feel that Dyche’s time at the club was coming to an end. It felt like he’d taken us as far as he could do and we’d gone quite stale under him.

But that’s a very different decision to the one that has been put to us as fans by the board. I think my overwhelming feeling right now is I’m desperately sad Dyche’s tenure has ended this way. He’s earned the right over the years to have a proper send-off from the fans and from the club. To go with a massive handshake and a thank you for everything he has achieved for us.

To see him sacked so close to the end of the season and not be given an opportunity to try to get us to survive for one final time is a sad end for a great manager. No matter what happens now, he is one of the greatest living managers in Burnley’s history and, Sean, we’ll be forever grateful for what you've achieved.

Thank you for the Premier League years, thank you for 23 unbeaten, thank you for a Championship-winning side, thank you for Europe and thank you for being one of ours for so many years.

You will never ever be forgotten.