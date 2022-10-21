Manchester City are monitoring defender John Stones, who has missed their past five games with a hamstring injury.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are recovering from surgery.

Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi said "there is some fatigue in the squad" but did not mention specific players.

Defender Levi Colwill could return after an ankle injury, while winger Kaoru Mitoma will also be assessed ahead of the game.

Defender Jan Paul van Hecke might feature after being an unused substitute in midweek.

