Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

The Italian says he will "accept" the FA charge for his clash with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after Sunday's 2-2 draw, adding that "it will not be the last time that two coaches are now in the right way and do not agree".

Conte says he hopes to be on the touchline for Saturday's game with Wolves, saying "it's right to stay in my place".

He says that he tries to transfer the "passion and desire to win and to fight" he has into his squad.

On transfers, he says Spurs are "OK" but "if someone was to move out, another player has to come in".

Conte revealed defender Cristian Romero will not be fit for the game against Wolves after suffering a minor injury problem at Stamford Bridge.

There was positive injury news about Oliver Skipp, who will begin running on Friday as he steps up his return from a foot injury.

Conte reiterated that new signing Destiny Udogie, who has returned on loan to Udinese, is a "player for the future, not the present".

