Arsenal's recent performances against Chelsea and Manchester United are "evidence of a new steel and togetherness", according to Harry Symeou from The Chronicles of a Gooner.

Mikel Arteta's side slumped to consecutive defeats against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton but have bounced back in style to seize the initiative in the race for the top four.

"People from the outside have been quick to jump on those losses as evidence Arsenal have a soft underbelly and no steel," Symeou told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But, if you follow them closely, there have been so many times when they have shown determination, togetherness, grit and fight.

Symeou accepts that Arsenal fans are divided on whether Arteta is the right manager to get them challenging for the Premier League title but argues his good work at the club cannot be ignored.

"It's clear what Arsenal are building towards," he said. "He's done such good things on and off the pitch and I feel connected with my team again."

