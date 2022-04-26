Pope and Collins picked out by Garth

Pope: What a week it's been for Nick Pope. He was very unlucky not to make my team selection last week after his performance against West Ham.

The England goalkeeper made a number of excellent saves to help Burnley to a well-earned point.

Pope made a great reaction save from Che Adams against Southampton in midweek in a victory that became a lifeline to the Clarets as they went into the following game against Wolves with real momentum.

Saves from Jonny and especially Nelson Semedo were particularly impressive.

Collins: This was a massive win for Burnley against Wolves and another impressive display from Nathan Collins at centre-back.

In the absence of Ben Mee, Burnley have had to find an extra gear in defence and Collins has deputised admirably.

He scored a vital goal against Southampton in midweek which sealed the points during a very tense 90 minutes.

In the following fixture against Wolves, Collins showed composure and nerve and played his part in helping Burnley keep a valuable clean sheet.

I don't know the reasons for the departure of Dyche but it seems to be working.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week