David Gray wouldn’t be drawn on whether he wants to succeed Lee Johnson on a permanent basis as he prepares Hibs for their second leg at Aston Villa.

The 35-year-old club legend is beginning his third stint as interim boss following Johnson’s dismissal on Sunday.

“With this being such a difficult time for everyone it’s not about me at the moment,” said Gray.

“My future will be decided in the coming days, weeks, whenever the club make that decision.

“The club made the very difficult decision to remove the manager and Adam [Owen] and Jamie [McAllister].

“I love working for the football club and care very much about it. I’ve now been asked to do a job and that’s what I will do to the best of my ability.”