Richarlison continued his dazzling form for Brazil at the World Cup with another impressive goal in Monday's last-16 win over South Korea.

The Tottenham forward scored Brazil's third in the 4-1 win, adding to his personal showreel of great goals in Qatar by controlling the ball three times with his head and foot before moving into position to take Thiago Silva's pass in his stride and score.

Richarlison has now scored 10 goals in his nine appearances for Brazil in all competitions in 2022, at least four goals more than any other player for the country this calendar year.