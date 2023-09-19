Scotland can still do something special - Smith

Scotland still believe they are capable of doing "something special" at the 2023 World Cup, says full-back Ollie Smith.

Gregor Townsend's side kicked off their campaign with defeat to South Africa, but they have the chance to get back on track when they face Tonga on Saturday in their second Pool B match.

"We definitely still believe we can get out the group," Glasgow Warriors' Smith said.

"We believe we’ve got a good group of players, with good strength in depth, and we feel we can go far in this tournament.

"We know we need to bounce back from last weekend and Tonga is a good opportunity to do that.

"There’s still plenty rugby to be played against Tonga, Romania and Ireland, so you never know what can happen."