Man City 1-0 Newcastle: What Howe said

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe to BBC Sport: "Mixed [thoughts]. I thought there were some good bits. We had moments we could hurt them but didn’t have our quality. The second half was much better.

"There was a moment around 60-70 minutes in and I thought we could get control but they are a very good team and played through the press a few times. They strangle you with the ball to a degree. You tire yourself out getting it back and with fatigue the decision making goes slightly.

"There was an element of that but technically we were not where we needed to be. Collectively we were slightly off.

"I was frustrated we didn’t create more. The last pass was missing and we had a couple of shots from range but nothing glaring and that’s the frustration.

"We knew the start would be really difficult. We are confident and believe we can win anywhere but we need to bring our A game and we didn’t have that today."