Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth: What Iraola said

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola to BBC Sport: "We started well. We had a goal disallowed, we scored, we had another chance and with some mistakes from their keeper and defenders we played high but from there they improved and they pushed us.

"We take a lot of pride in the first half. We were doing pretty well and then the penalty came. It is soft. There is contact but it is a soft, soft contact. It was not an easy game to referee. If there is contact normally they don’t ask for second opinions. It was quite clear.

"I think we had quite a lot of chances. We scored one, had one disallowed and at the end we had three or four clear chances and should have scored."