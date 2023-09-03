Liverpool goalscorer Dominik Szobozslai speaking to BBC Sport after the win over Aston Villa: "I am enjoying it all the time. I am doing what I love to do. I think everyone is like this and if you are 3-0 up you are going to enjoy it. We showed last week we enjoy it when we are 1-0 down and we are just doing our thing."

On his first Liverpool goal: "It is a special moment. If you score your first goal for Liverpool at Anfield it is always special. I am looking forward to getting even more.

"To be honest we practice in training these situations and I think after the first game I shoot 50m over the goal so I was concentrating even more. It is also a bit of luck but I just try my best."

On the performance: "It can be always more, it can be less. We take this and we knew if we come out and we think the game is over we were going to be in trouble but we wanted to score another one quick. We came out and score another and just enjoy it.

On settling in at the club: "I am comfortable. I really like the guys. Nice guys. Good players, good coach and I am just enjoying it."