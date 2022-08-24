Southampton's win over Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup was a good night for the academy.

On his Saints debut, 17-year-old Dominic Ballard scored in the 88th minute to become the fifth-youngest goalscorer in the club's history.

His strike sparked wild celebrations, followed by chants of "he's one of our own" from the 1,451 travelling Saints fans.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "It was a good goal, a good celebration and he enjoys this absolutely.

"You could feel immediately how much it means to him, and this is good because he wanted to score this goal."

Ballard was not the only Southampton youngster to make his debut on Tuesday, with right-back Lewis Payne impressing with his assist for Che Adams' opener.

"Good game for him," Hasenhuttl said of the 18-year-old.

"It was a beautiful first assist to find the right player in the box and he made some good runs outside.

"What I really liked was that he lifted his head and saw what the right pass to make was. It was clear that he was a little tired at the end as he invested a lot, but it's always good when you come in, start a game and can play that long for a young player. It's fantastic."