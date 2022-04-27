John: For now it's results only that matter. If or when we are safe we can look at improving the quality and style of play but from now until we are mathematically safe, points are priority one.

Martin: Any Leeds fan sceptical of tactics that maximise the number of points we pick up is deluded. This is about money - and the money in football is in the Premier League. Survival is the only objective and Jesse has increased the chances of that happening.

Douglas: It's not the time to experiment with what style of play suits the fans but rather a technique to survive relegation.

Graham: Marsch has done brilliantly - sorted the defence out and got us hard to beat. Attack is poor but it was under Bielsa and he is to blame for the lack of a back-up striker.

