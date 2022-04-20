Man Utd 'need sorting out at every level' - Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel says Manchester United's defeat by Liverpool was "painful to watch", but he does have faith the new leadership at the club can slowly turn it around at Old Trafford.

Speaking on 5 Live Breakfast, Schmeichel said the whole club needs to be rebuilt and it "will not be changed overnight".

"Ralf Rangnick used the word 'embarrassing', so I can say the same," Schmeichel said. "It's unprecedented losing 9-0 to Liverpool over two games.

"We need to modernise the club - we pride ourselves on traditions and our fantastic history, but at some point we stopped planning ahead and we are paying the price now."

United remain in contention for a Champions League spot but are outsiders given main rivals Spurs and Arsenal have games in hand.

With Ajax manager Erik ten Hag poised to take over as manager, Schmeichel is not expecting United to suddenly be challenging for the title.

"I am under no illusions that any manager could fix this in one window," he said. "I've had lots of conversations with the new CEO Richard Arnold and I have faith in the direction he wants to take the club.

"It needs to be sorted out at every level and there will be a lot of new people there. It's an absolute must they understand what this club is and what it stands for."

