Hibs' Scottish Premiership home games against Rangers and Aberdeen in December have been pushed back a day because of the visitors' European involvement.

The meeting with the Dons at Easter Road will now be played on Sunday, 3 December at 15:00 GMT.

And Rangers' visit will take place on Sunday, 17 December at 15:00. This match is subject to change if either club reaches the Viaplay Cup final which is on the same day.