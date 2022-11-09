'﻿Understudies press their claim for Bournemouth v Everton II'

M﻿ark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Having won the first half of their pre-World Cup double-header with Everton, Bournemouth will hope for a repeat on Saturday, although most fans would happily swap Carabao Cup progress for Premier League points.

Back-to-back home games against the same opposition in different competitions within the same week may not often happen – but it did for the Cherries as recently as September 2017.

Brighton were the visitors that time, as Bournemouth won the Premier League meeting 2-1 before triumphing 1-0 in the League Cup.

The sides made a combined 19 changes for the second game, and a similar number of replacements are likely to be made this Saturday, so it would be unwise to draw too many firm conclusions from Tuesday’s game.

However, some of Bournemouth’s understudies staked their claim for inclusion in a team which has lost four Premier League games on the spin, and BBC Radio Solent summariser John Williams pointed to left-sided duo Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony as those who had pressed their case the most on Tuesday.

Zemura’s buccaneering runs from left-back were a thorn in Everton’s right side until he was substituted, and as the only left-footed full-back in the squad, the Zimbabwe international offers natural balance.

Williams, meanwhile, has a week of divided loyalties. Born in Liverpool, “Willo” is a lifelong Evertonian, but has spent around 35 years with Bournemouth as player, coach (and briefly caretaker manager in 1994) and for the last two decades in his BBC role.

Asked on-air before Tuesday’s game where his allegiances were, he replied: “Well, Everton’s my girlfriend, but Bournemouth’s my wife.”