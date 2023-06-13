Celtic are in talks with Valerenga about signing 20-year-old midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, with the Scottish champions offering £2.5m plus a large sell-on fee for the Norwegian club. (Nettavisen), external

Odin Thiago Holm is set for a medical with Celtic after a £2.6m fee was agreed for the 20-year-old Valerenga playmaker. (Daily Record), external

Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm's Instagram profile has recently started following Celtic amid reports that the 20-year-old could be transferred to the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun), external

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate, but there are concerns over whether the 25-year-old would qualify for a work permit should he wish to follow manager Ange Postecoglou to the Premier League club. (Daily Mail), external

Celtic are prepared to battle in order to prevent Japan midfielder Reo Hatate leaving this summer. (Football Scotland), external

Reo Hatate has dropped a huge hint that he has no intention of quitting Celtic this summer after the midfielder revealed that he has already set his targets for next season. (The National), external

Brendan Rodgers remains at his family holiday home in Majorca as he mulls over a return to Celtic as manager following a personal intervention by major shareholder Dermot Desmond, who persuaded the Northern Irishman to meet face-to-face with chief executive Michael Nicholson and chief financial officer Chris McKay. (Daily Record), external

Celtic major shareholder Dermot Desmond is set to table a bumper offer to bring Brendan Rodgers back to Celtic as manager and he could be joined by Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown as assistant should current number two John Kennedy follow Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur. (Scottish Sun), external

Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca has been interviewed by Leicester City about their vacant manager's position as he remains second favourite for the Celtic job behind Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record), external

