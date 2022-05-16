Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 pens): Pick of the stats

Liverpool have lifted the FA Cup for an eighth time - only Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (12) have won it more often.

Chelsea have become the first team in the history of the FA Cup to lose the final in three consecutive years (2020 vs Arsenal, 2021 vs Leicester, 2022 vs Liverpool).

This was only the fifth FA Cup final to finish goalless, with the first three (1886 between Blackburn and West Brom, 1911 between Bradford and Newcastle and 1912 between Barnsley and West Brom) all going to replays, while the other (2005 between Arsenal and Manchester Utd) was decided on penalties.