St Johnstone and Australia player Ryan McGowan has pointed to the formidable presence of Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham are heavily linked with a move for McGowan's former international manager.

In a revealing sit down with BBC Scotland's Sacked In The Morning podcast in December, McGowan revealed he was intimidated by Postecoglou when under his leadership with Australia.

Such was Postecoglou's fear factor, McGowan said he refrained from using the toilet on a flight as he was too scared to ask the manager to move out of his seat.

"He's the best coach I've worked with," McGowan suggested.

"He is so distant and so scary, you are petrified of him - I still am. He'd have certain rules that were just non-negotiable.

"As an average player, I liked that. He just told you what to do and you tried to do it as best you could. He was very good at that.

"There are certain managers who are like, 'go and express yourself'. I can't express myself at all. Just tell me what to do and I'll try to do it!"

