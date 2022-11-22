Matheus Nunes is in the Portugal squad for the World Cup in Qatar but in a different world he could have been lining up for Brazil in this tournament as he was born in Rio de Janeiro and called up for their international side in August 2021.

However, he turned down the invitation and chose instead to represent Portugal, having lived in Lisbon for 10 years.

Indeed, he’s had an unusual career to date, including getting up at 5am to work shifts in his local bakery before training with the Sporting Lisbon Under-23s.