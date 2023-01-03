Brentford's 'no fear' approach to playing the Premier League's 'big boys' is refreshing to see and deservedly paying dividends, says former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Monday's 3-1 win over Liverpool added to a litany of fantastic results against the 'Big Six' since Brentford were promoted to the Premier League.

The Bees won 2-1 at Manchester City just before the World Cup break and thrashed Manchester United 4-0 earlier this season, while last term they beat Arsenal and hammered Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

"They play on the front foot, there’s always that belief and what I love is that when they come up against the so called top-six clubs there isn’t that fear, that intimidation," Reo-Coker said on the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds.

"There’s a greater desire to go out there and make people remember their names.

"That all stems from the top, it comes from great management, that is the message that’s sent down to the players and when all the players buy into that it’s amazing what you can achieve."

Reo-Coker said the Bees' attitude reminded him of his former club Wimbledon during their time in the top flight in the 1990s.

"What they had, the passion, the commitment, the togetherness, the family environment, that’s what got them through," he added.

Listen to more from Reo-Coker on Brentford on the Football Daily Podcast