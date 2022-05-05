Roy Hodgson admits Watford "need more than a miracle" to stay in the Premier League but still believes the Hornets are in good shape as they contemplate an immediate return to the Championship.

Hodgson's side are 12 points from safety with four games left and would be relegated if they fail to win against Crystal Palace on Saturday or both Leeds and Burnley pick up points this weekend.

"The writing is certainly on the wall," he said. "We would need more than a miracle so I don't think it's correct even to start suggesting and giving people false hope.

"But the club is strong. There are a lot of very good things at this football club and a big squad of players.

"We haven't seen the best of them and maybe there's a lot more to come."

Hodgson revealed he was suffering from shingles and is not targeting another manager job when his contract expires at the end of the season.

"I still feel lively enough to do something," he said. "But I wouldn't go as far as to say I would be looking for another job."