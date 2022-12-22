Ross County v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Ross County have never won against Rangers in 17 previous top-flight meetings (D4 L13), losing 13 of their last 14 such clashes (D1).

Rangers have scored at least once in each of their last 16 top-flight games against Ross County since drawing 0-0 in their first ever Scottish Premiership meeting in September 2016. The Gers have netted 3+ goals in each of their last seven league meetings with the Staggies.

Ross County have conceded more home goals than any other Scottish Premiership side this season (18), with just one of their four league clean sheets this term coming at home.