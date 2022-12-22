Ross County v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Ross County have never won against Rangers in 17 previous top-flight meetings (D4 L13), losing 13 of their last 14 such clashes (D1).

  • Rangers have scored at least once in each of their last 16 top-flight games against Ross County since drawing 0-0 in their first ever Scottish Premiership meeting in September 2016. The Gers have netted 3+ goals in each of their last seven league meetings with the Staggies.

  • Ross County have conceded more home goals than any other Scottish Premiership side this season (18), with just one of their four league clean sheets this term coming at home.

  • Ross County's Jordan White has scored three goals in his last five Scottish Premiership appearances, as many as he had in his previous 30 in the division.