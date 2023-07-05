Brandon hopes versatility can provide more Livingston game time

Jamie Brandon SNS

Jamie Brandon scored for Livingston in their friendly win over Alloa

Jamie Brandon insists he is willing to adapt to any position in order to “play as much football” as he can.

The 25-year-old right-back scored Livingston’s opener in their pre-season friendly win against Alloa Athletic on Tuesday.

"If [more game time] means filling in for different positions, then that’s something I’m happy to do," Brandon said.

"Hopefully my performance showed that I can do that. It was a solid performance overall from the boys, it’s only our second game of pre-season.

"It’s good to build on our clean sheet from the first game and get minutes into our legs."

