Jamie Brandon insists he is willing to adapt to any position in order to “play as much football” as he can.

The 25-year-old right-back scored Livingston’s opener in their pre-season friendly win against Alloa Athletic on Tuesday.

"If [more game time] means filling in for different positions, then that’s something I’m happy to do," Brandon said.

"Hopefully my performance showed that I can do that. It was a solid performance overall from the boys, it’s only our second game of pre-season.

"It’s good to build on our clean sheet from the first game and get minutes into our legs."