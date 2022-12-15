On the latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Kaiser Chief's Simon Rix debated the three best and three worst signings under Victor Orta.

While there was some debate over who had been the second and third-worst signings made by Orta, all three were in agreement over striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Arriving from RB Leipzig on loan in January 2020, the Frenchman would play just 48 minutes in total due to injuries and other issues around the club.

Speaking on the podcast Simon Rix said: "He came along, was expensive didn’t play, couldn’t get fit and the fiasco afterwards - it's hard to see a worse bit of business."

Buchan added: "I went for Augustin as my worst signing as well, it has been a long, drawn out affair that just hasn't looked good for the club. But it also didn't look good on the pitch for the three appearances that he made."

Pope was in agreement with his two co-hosts saying: "I don’t think you can go any further than that for a signing that hasn’t worked at all.

"From Marcelo Bielsa talking about getting a cut price and world-class star, we knew he arrived a bit injury prone but they felt it was dirt cheap."

