Former Newcastle defender John Anderson believes January might be time for Jamaal Lascelles to move on from the club.

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: "I think he is way down the pecking order.

"Yes he’s club skipper, but at this moment in time Kieran Tripper is team skipper and he is playing games week in, week out. Lascelles’ game time isn’t going to increase I don’t think.

"Would they be tempted if the right offer came along in January? I think for him as well, yes he has spoken well but surely the age he is at he will want to be playing regular first team football. Do you want to be sat on the bench week in, week out?

"He may well get his chance, but I think there are too many ahead of him now and if you’re perfectly honest they are better players than he is, better defenders than he is and better on the ball than he is."

