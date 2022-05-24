Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Rating: A big, fat 7/10, with room for improvement. Too many points lost to sides in free fall. There are key positions that require strengthening.

Best performance of the season: Harry Kane against Arsenal on 12 May. Two goals, one shot assist and seven shots in the Gunners penalty area.

Player of the season: Son Heung-min. What a rare and precious gem.

Player whose time is up: Ladies and gentlemen, let’s give Harry Winks a big hand (out of town).

Opposition player you’d love at your team: Has absolutely everyone replied "Kevin de Bruyne" to this one?

Happy with your manager? The Champions League is wonderful, so let’s make it a meaningful experience. Over to you, Daniel.

One learning to take into next season: For ENIC, there is education to be acquired in respect of ‘on the pitch' business. Spurs must back this manager. They have potential under Antonio Conte, but only if the Italian is meaningfully supported in this summer’s window.

