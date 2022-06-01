Your Southampton team of the season

Southampton's campaign petered out somewhat, but who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Fraser Forster earned a recall to the England squad during the season and takes his place between the sticks in your line-up.

Defence

Kyle Walker-Peters was your third most picked player overall and just edged out Tino Livramento for the right-back spot, with Romain Perraud your choice at left-back.

The preferred centre-back partnership is clear - Jan Bednarek and Mohamed Salisu your most selected and second most selected players overall.

Midfielders

Captain James Ward-Prowse showed off his stellar set-piece skills throughout the season- - and he was actually your most picked player in two of the three midfield positions in your favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Oriol Romeu anchors your midfield as your second choice behind Ward-Prowse in the middle, with Stuart Armstrong on the right side.

Attackers

It was a Che Adams double at the top of the pitch, but loanee Armando Broja also impressed you and comes in on the left-hand side. The attacking trio is completed by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

