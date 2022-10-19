Analysis: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
Michael Emons, BBC Sport
Brentford had not won a home league match against Chelsea since 1938 and Bees boss Thomas Frank was a proud man after giving the Blues a massive fright.
"The performance we had, especially in the first half, we were by far the better team - overall we deserved the win," said Frank.
The fact Brentford, now ninth in the table after their fifth league draw of the campaign, did not pick up all three points was largely down to a fine performance from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who saved two headers from Ivan Toney plus another one from Bryan Mbeumo.
The passionate home fans cheered on their team for what would have been a memorable win, but Brentford ended the match on the back foot as Chelsea's strength in depth nearly proved crucial.
Home goalkeeper David Raya did well to keep out efforts from substitutes Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyanang and, in the third minute of injury time at the end of the second half, from Carney Chukwuemeka.
Opposition manager Graham Potter felt a draw was a fair result, and it leaves Brentford progressing nicely with 14 points from 11 matches.