BBC Sport

Klopp on substitutions, Salah and Inter

Published

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 second leg with Inter on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Klopp says the players missing from the side that beat West Ham – Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara – were all in training yesterday. Of the three, Firmino is the most likely to miss out.

  • He reiterated his call for the Premier League to match the Champions League and the FA Cup by making five substitutions available: “Our schedule is very tough and I don’t understand why they don’t allow five subs. It’s not about giving an advantage to bigger clubs – it’s about protecting the quality of the competition.”

  • This was the reason he took Mohamed Salah off against the Hammers: “It’s the same for all players. We had an opportunity to bring on a fresh player in Diogo Jota and we took it.”

  • On the danger of Inter: “This was always a really tough tie and we got a much better result than I expected. 2-0 is the most turned-over scoreline in football and if we were to think we were already halfway through then we are already on the wrong path.”

  • He says Liverpool will attack the game as usual rather than seek to protect their lead: “We are not a team who defends a result. Inter are not coming here as tourists so we want to attack the game and see what we can get from it.”