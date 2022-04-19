We asked how you rate Liverpool's chances of winning more silverware this season, and more specifically an unprecedented quadruple.

There is optimism, mixed with caution, among Reds fans:

Conor: Liverpool have had the best run of luck with injuries since Klopp arrived. That, along with the hunger to forge their own history, makes the unlikely possible. I never thought in my lifetime that I would witness my team going so deep in all competitions as we are seeing now. Amazing, enjoyable and the best fun!

Daniel: I’ve supported Liverpool since I can remember, and I can never remember feeling as confident about the team game to game. I don’t think Liverpool have been playing the best football every week, but it’s always just enough - and it’s what is seeing us compete on so many fronts.

Mark: I've said it before and I will say it again. One game at a time... They are more than capable of doing it, but you need a good amount of luck to win all four. After all, one is in the bag, two others are in their own hands, and one needs help from others.

Jack: Would this season count as a success if Liverpool do the double in the cups but fail to win either the league or in Europe? It feels like for it to be a meaningful season, a double has to include a Premier League or Champions League win. Obviously winning a treble or quadruple makes that easier, but a disappointing double is still an option.

Ibrahim: No-one from a Liverpool perspective really believes that we will win the quadruple, but what we know is that our group of players have put us in a position to try - so why not go for it?

Owen: The quality and squad depth of Liverpool is the greatest I have seen in my lifetime; based on this, the quadruple is possible. The obstacles to face are tremendous in terms of the amount of games required to play, and the quality of opposing teams, coupled with a tendency to allow teams to creep back into the game. Remaining focused is imperative.

Peter: So many big games to go - no way we can say we will definitely do the quadruple. Is it possible? Absolutely. Klopp and the team on their day have shown time and again they have the capability. Probable? I'm not so sure. Still have Villarreal, Manchester City/Real Madrid and Chelsea standing between us in the cups alone. Either way, what an amazing season!

