This week's live football commentaries

It's a busy week of commentaries across BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra coming up, with the first legs of the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals, plus huge games at the top and bottom of the Premier League.

Tuesday, 5 April

  • Manchester City v Atletico Madrid (20:00)

Wednesday, 6 April

  • Chelsea v Real Madrid (20:00)

  • Burnley v Everton (19:30, Sports Extra)

Thursday, 7 April

  • West Ham Lyon (20:00)

Friday, 8 April

  • Newcastle v Wolves (20:00)

Saturday, 9 April

  • Watford v Leeds (15:00)

Sunday, 10 April

  • Newcastle v Burnley (14:00)

  • Manchester City v Liverpool (16:30)

All times BST