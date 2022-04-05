This week's live football commentaries
It's a busy week of commentaries across BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra coming up, with the first legs of the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals, plus huge games at the top and bottom of the Premier League.
Tuesday, 5 April
Manchester City v Atletico Madrid (20:00)
Wednesday, 6 April
Chelsea v Real Madrid (20:00)
Burnley v Everton (19:30, Sports Extra)
Thursday, 7 April
West Ham Lyon (20:00)
Friday, 8 April
Newcastle v Wolves (20:00)
Saturday, 9 April
Watford v Leeds (15:00)
Sunday, 10 April
Newcastle v Burnley (14:00)
Manchester City v Liverpool (16:30)
All times BST