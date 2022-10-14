A﻿berdeen v Hearts: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has lost four of his last five Scottish Premiership games against Hearts (W1), including his last three in a row.

  • Hearts have won just one of their last seven away league games (D2 L4), a 3-0 victory at Motherwell last month.

  • Aberdeen have won their last five home league matches against Hearts, scoring at least two goals in each victory.

  • After winning their last league meeting with Aberdeen 2-0 in March of last season, Hearts are hoping to win back-to-back such clashes for the first time since May 2016 in Robbie Neilson’s first spell in charge.