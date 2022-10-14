Aberdeen v Hearts: Pick of the stats
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has lost four of his last five Scottish Premiership games against Hearts (W1), including his last three in a row.
Hearts have won just one of their last seven away league games (D2 L4), a 3-0 victory at Motherwell last month.
Aberdeen have won their last five home league matches against Hearts, scoring at least two goals in each victory.
After winning their last league meeting with Aberdeen 2-0 in March of last season, Hearts are hoping to win back-to-back such clashes for the first time since May 2016 in Robbie Neilson’s first spell in charge.