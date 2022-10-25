T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic's campaign has been marked by profligacy, but this was not a case of the Scottish champions missing chance after chance.

Kyogo's miss was the only gilt-edged opportunity which was passed up at Celtic Park. Instead, moves broke down at the final pass or cross.

Part of the credit for that has to go to a well-organised Shakhtar who, with all their documented problems associated with the war in their homeland, have been a feel-good story this season.

They were well set up, and in Mudryk possess a superstar in the making who is lethal on the break.

Postecoglou has spoken about testing his style at the highest level in order to improve, and Celtic will definitely need to do that if they get back to this stage next season.

If they can find a more clinical edge and improve their press off the ball in order to stifle teams without leaving gaps, they will make more of a mark.

But there are no guarantees against the best sides, and it relies on both keeping hold of their best players as well as adding quality.