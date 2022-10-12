B﻿BC Scotland's Scott Mullen

Rangers sit bottom of Group A with a goal difference of minus 15 and zero points. The heat of Seville and the Europa League final has long since faded as a winter of discontent on the continent brews.

This is now the second time that the Ibrox side have lost their first four games of a Champions League campaign, after doing so in 1996-97. They are the only Scottish side to have done so.

There is still time for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team to secure some sort of European football after Christmas, but there won't be too many inside Ibrox for this one who will have much hope of them doing so.