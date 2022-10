We asked for your views following Kilmarnock's 1-0 defat by St Johnstone...

Kenneth: It was a close game however Kilmarnock should feel unlucky with the VAR decisions, this game shows the lack of experience of the Scottish referees. I am all for the use of VAR and goal line technology however the referees need better training and need to have better confidence in their own decisions. 2 out of 10 for Craig Napier (must do better).