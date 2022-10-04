H﻿arry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

It was another disappointing defeat for Southampton on Saturday and they have now lost three in a row - to Wolves, Aston Villa and Everton.

Although the Saints looked better in their reverse to Frank Lampard’s men than in the two previous games before the international break, calls for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s departure have never been louder.

However, the Austrian should have slightly longer to prove his worth in the dugout. After the much-desired squad overhaul requested by both fans and the board, time must be allowed for the new faces to learn how to play the complex style of play.

With seven of the summer recruits starting on Saturday, it should be no surprise that there were times of confusion for those on the pitch. With Manchester City up next, anything better than the 6-3 embarrassment endured by Manchester United should be seen as a positive.

However, there must also be a time frame for when difficult results can no longer be accepted. If the Saints are around the relegation zone with no signs of improvement when the World Cup arrives, there must be a managerial switch.

There will still be enough time for the season to be saved.