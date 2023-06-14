Carroll & Aitchison in Motherwell exit

Motherwell have confirmed Jake Carroll and Jack Aitchison are to leave the club this summer.

Both players are out of contract, with Motherwell offering Carroll the use of their facilities as he continues his recovery from a knee injury that saw him miss most of last season.

The 31-year-old Irish full-back has made 75 appearances in his four-year spell at Fir Park.

Striker Aitchison, 23, arrived on deadline day in January and departs having played 11 games.

Also leaving are youngsters David Devine, Corey O’Donnell, Daniel Hunter and Kian Speirs, while Logan Dunachie has joined Clyde on a permanent deal.

Six other first-team players - Max Johnston, Sean Goss, Dan Casey, Dean Cornelius, Mikael Mandron and Harry Paton - are out of contract and Motherwell said: "We remain in discussions with a number of players ahead of next season and will provide an accurate update when possible."