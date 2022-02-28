Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Wembley

Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp have not exactly prioritised the League Cup in recent seasons but they celebrated their first Wembley final success in 10 years in a grand manner.

They had to dig deep to overcome a Chelsea side who provided a huge threat throughout but there is an inner strength in Klopp’s side that enables them to navigate the tough moments.

There was certainly plenty here at Wembley, during which they were also defied by the brilliance of Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, and in the end it was the lottery of penalties that sent the trophy to Anfield.

Liverpool are in contention for four trophies as they chase down Manchester City in the Premier League, look on course to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League and remain in the FA Cup.