Toby Sibbick aims to build on a man-of-the-match display in Thursday’s Europa Conference League win over RFS after an up and down first year at Hearts.

"Its a nice feeling for them to be on my side," the 23-year-old defender told BBC Scotland when asked about fans singing his name at Tynecastle. "I'm delighted with that.

"I think it was my best match. Of course, I want to play every game like that and hopefully I can bring that forward and keep going. I feel since I have come back into the team I have done well but unfortunately results haven’t gone our way.

"As a footballer you may need a spell out and when you come back in you have more confidence.

"The manager just said he wanted the old me to come out and after the game he came on the pitch and said ‘that’s the Toby Sibbick I know’, so long may that continue."