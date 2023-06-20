One of the reasons behind the decision to replace Gary O'Neil with Andoni Iraola was because Bournemouth want to change their style of play, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's senior football reporter Ian Dennis.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, he said: "I think it’s fair to say nobody saw this coming especially given how well Gary O’Neil did last season at keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League.

"Why the change? Two factors I’m told. The timing – he’s available and they want to also implement a change in their style of play. So they actually feel it’s easier now to change the club’s identity with that new style in pre-season rather than maybe waiting mid-season.

"Bill Foley the owner is ambitious. He will want Bournemouth to progress from 15th last season to 13th or 11th. In terms of the style, what I think is interesting with the appointment is that Bournemouth, who tried to appoint Marcelo Bielsa earlier in the season, also tried for Iraola.

"But as Leeds United also found out because they were heavily linked with him, they too couldn’t get Iraola out of Rayo Vallecano. He’s worked with Bielsa, he’s influenced by Bielsa and Bournemouth are impressed with what he’s done at the two Spanish clubs, but in particular at Rayo Vallecano.

"Now Bill Foley will want an improvement on 15th. He’s not only been on the radar of Bournemouth and Leeds but a number of other clubs. The fact he was out of contract and available made the timing one of the important factors."

