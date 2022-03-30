The boos for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire at Wembley were "baffling", according to former England goalkeeper Robert Green.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Green said: "People have such short memories and it's baffling at times.

"It's completely counter-productive to give anything but support in your own national stadium.

"You don't know what sort of damage that can do to an individual."

Maguire was at the heart of the England teams that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020 last summer, but has endured a difficult season at club level.

"He is a really good player," added ex-Three Lions defender Jonathan Woodgate. "He came to England and did his job.

"I just hope this doesn't affect his mentality."

