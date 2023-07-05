Chelsea 'have sold really well' so far this summer

Chelsea "deserve credit" for their negotiations in the deal taking Mason Mount to Manchester United.

That's the view of European football expert Julien Laurens, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the Blues have extracted good money for the players they have sold this summer.

"For all the criticism we have given them, they have sold really well," he said.

"They have done a good negotiation with United because they kept asking for more and United kept giving more, even though they said they would walk away.

"Credit where credit is due."

Times journalist Charlotte Duncker agreed, explaining Mount's exit was the "start of a new era" for Chelsea.

She said: "Their squad is so bloated so where were they going to go? They need to get rid of players.

"I can understand why they wanted to keep him, even though he did not have a very good season last season.

"He clearly brings something exceptional to the team, but it was just the right time to part ways."

