Earlier this year, P﻿ep Guardiola labelled James Ward-Prowse "the best free-kick taker in the world" - but would he ever hand him a start if he played for Manchester City?

Southampton: Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

Pep Guardiola is clearly a long time admirer of James Ward-Prowse for his all-round abilities, but I don't think he'd ever pick him.

Manchester City are enjoying a fruitful season once again, scoring 29 already. With the movement and distribution of Kevin de Bruyne and the imposing figure of target man Erling Haaland, City aren't exactly lacking ways to score. One thing we can note, though - no free-kick goals.

I'd like to think Ward-Prowse could offer more than Kalvin Phillips and could create more ways to score, even in this City outfit.

As much as I love him, though, he wouldn't make this City squad.

Man City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

Ward-Prowse has certainly received high praise from Guardiola about his set-piece ability in the past, but I believe he may just be a touch short when it comes to being picked in a City starting XI.

Don't get me wrong, I think he is a really talented player and is as technically good as you'll see in England. But is that enough to break into this team?

It's not even a question of talent for Ward-Prowse. It's been clear to see for a number of years exactly what he gives a team with and without possession. His importance for Southampton is unquestioned. He has a defined role and is arguably the most consistent player at the club.

But would he get in ahead of Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri for a start? That's the elite level you have to be at to play consistently for this team and manager - and then there's Ilkay Gundogan and Kalvin Phillips, who both possess similar qualities to Ward-Prowse and are constantly battling for a starting spot.

I﻿t would be a tough ask.

