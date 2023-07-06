We asked for your suggestions on Liverpool's best bargain signings.

Here are a few of your ideas:

Victor: There cannot have been a better bargain than Andy Robertson. He was bought for a mere £11m from Hull, has become a cult hero at Liverpool, is considered one of the best left-backs in the country and is captain of the Scottish national team.

Paul: There are two players which instantly spring to mind when talking of freebies: Milner and McAllister. Both went on to earn a place in folklore at Liverpool and are arguably the best freebies in the league, never mind just Liverpool.

Lawrie: Obviously the best bargain Liverpool have had was James Milner on a free. He's won everything and his influence on the squad has been undeniable. A true leader on and off the pitch.

Mark: Best transfer ever - Kenny Dalglish, a £440,000 steal from Celtic in 1977. His value became priceless and what followed became golden LFC history.

Sam: It's got to be Coutinho. Bought for £8m, sold for £140m. Scored some absolute corkers, we got the best play out of him and selling him enabled a good rebuild in the key areas where we needed reinforcement.

Michael: Ray Clemence, £18,000, from Scunthorpe United. Arguably the finest keeper Liverpool have had. Kevin Keegan, £33,000 again from Scunthorpe. Great scouting, club legends.

Wayne: Sami Hyypia has got to be up there. We bought him as a relative unknown for £2.6m and he went on to become one of the club's best ever players and an icon.

Sign up for Liverpool notifications