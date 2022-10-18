St Mirren's stellar Premiership home form so far this season - 13 points from six games - is topped only by the Old Firm.

A﻿nd Stephen Robinson's men are bidding to set a new club benchmark when they host Dundee United on Saturday.

S﻿t Mirren's current unbeaten home league run stands at five games, with 13 points accrued from four straight wins and last weekend's stalemate with Kilmarnock.

A﻿nd only once in the last two decades has that points haul been matched in an undefeated streak in a single season.

T﻿hat came in 2013 - from 30 September to 29 December - when the Buddies went seven unbeaten on their own patch and took 13 points.

S﻿o a draw on Saturday will be enough to set Robinson's side apart in achieving the club's most fruitful home run in a campaign.