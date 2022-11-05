Antonio Colak admits he will fulfil a lifetime’s ambition if he makes the cut for Croatia’s World Cup squad.

The Rangers striker – who has been named Scottish Premiership player of the month for September and October – is in the provisional pool of 34 that will be whittled down to 26 for the Qatar showpiece.

"This was a big target,” said Colak. “Before I came to Rangers, I knew only my games for my club would allow me to reach that target.

"Now it's really close and next week we will know if I go or not. I try in every game and every day to give everything in the hope that the national team coach will recognise me.

"To represent your country in such a big tournament, it's one of the biggest things you can achieve as a footballer.

"Throughout my career as a young boy, I had some targets like playing in the Champions League, hearing the anthem before the game, playing for the national team, and one of them is also to play in a big tournament.

"I hope I can be a part of it because it would be a dream come true.”