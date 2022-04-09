Southampton 0-6 Chelsea - Hasenhuttl reaction

Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton have to "go back to basics" and be "critical" after suffering an embarrassing 6-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

Saints lost for the fourth successive home game but the manner in which they surrendered without a fight against Chelsea alarmed boss Hasenhuttl.

Southampton fans made their feelings known at the final whistle and Hasenhuttl said his players were "lacking in everything".

"We need to come back to basics and be critical. Chelsea were super aggressive like we normally are," added the Saints boss.

"For us there was no way with our quality today to win the game. We know as a team when we want to press we need to do it together and at the moment we are not convinced to do it together high up.

"When not everyone does it together it looks horrible. This is nothing new.

"We were lacking in everything today and that was why we conceded six goals. We will find hopefully the right words [to react]."