Everton v Man Utd: Confirmed team news
Relegation-battling Everton make four changes from the 3-2 midweek defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley as boss Frank Lampard bids to arrest a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.
Michael Keane and Allan return from suspension, while experienced pair Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are also brought back in as Jonjoe Kenny, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate drop to the bench.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Doucoure, Gomes, Alli, Gray, Rondon.
Visitors Manchester United, meanwhile, make six changes from their 1-1 draw with Leicester at Old Trafford last Saturday, including the return of Cristiano Ronaldo from illness.
Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka come in at the back while Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford are also drafted back in as Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw all miss out with minor injuries.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Fred, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.
Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Dalot, Mejbri, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Elanga.