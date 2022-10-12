'Fergie told me I'd be finished' - Clattenburg on refereeing Man Utd
- Published
"Sir Alex Ferguson told me to only add two minutes stoppage time - I added six and Manchester City won 6-1. He told me that if I did that again, I'd be finished."
Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg goes into some of his remarkable interactions with the legendary ex-Manchester United boss on the latest episode of the Sacked in the Morning podcast.
"My first time at Old Trafford, I was probably his hero as that was the game when Pedro Mendes of Spurs scored over the goalline but I didn't give the goal," says Clattenburg.
"That was probably a good start to my relationship with him but he used to try to intimidate all the time. He'd send his players in one by one to give you dogs' abuse.
"First Rio [Ferdinand] would come in, then someone else and I knew it was just a tactic. I started saying to them: 'Tell your boss to stop it!'"
As well as revealing his experience of the Manchester derby, Clattenburg explains what it was like sending Ferguson off at Bolton - and gives his insight about Jose Mourinho's time at Old Trafford.